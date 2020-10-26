1/1
Dennis J. Loughran
ONEIDA- Dennis J. Loughran, 61, of Oneida, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Abraham House in Rome due to pancreatic cancer. Born in Oneida, N.Y., on Jan. 2, 1959, he was a talented artist and musician. He worked for the Oneida Indian Nation. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Bernadine Loughran, and brother-in-law, Daniel Marsh. Dennis is survived by his siblings, Nora Marsh, Janice (Vance) Davis, Patrick (Joan) Loughran, Joseph Loughran, Margaret (Christopher) Baker, Kathleen (Bob) Blehar and Paul (Amy) Loughran; thirteen nieces and nephews and thirteen great-nieces and nephews. A Mass of Chrisitian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church with Rev. Edmund Castronovo officiating, 5652 E. Main Street, Verona, due to COVID restrictions only the family will be allowed in church. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, Oneida has care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Abraham House, 417 N. Washington Street Rome, N.Y., 13440. Condolonces can be offered at www.coolican-mcsweeney.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/dennis-j-loughran

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
