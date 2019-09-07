|
|
September 6, 2019, Dennis L. Weeks, 76, of Canastota passed away Friday after a long illness. Dennis was a life resident of the Lakeport-Canastota area. He was employed for 36 years at the Town of Sullivan Highway Department retiring as a foreman in 1998. An avid golfer, he was a member of the Arrowhead Golf Course. He was a past member of the Bridgeport Lions Club. Surviving is his wife of 51 years the former Janet Sauer, his son Christopher Weeks (Lynn) of Chittenango, his daughter, Mary Beth Maguire (Matt) of Sherrill, his brother Douglas Weeks (Lora) of Zephyr Hills, Florida, his sister-in-law Linda Weeks of Chittenango, his grandchildren, Samantha (Weeks) Sherwood and Cole, Leah and Max Maguire and his great-grandchildren Eli and Nathan Sherwood. Funeral services will be 7:00 pm Monday September 9, 2019 at the G.F. Zimmer Funeral Home, 702 Legion Drive, Chittenango. Calling hours will be 5-7 pm Monday prior to the funeral service. Private burial will be in Whitelaw Cemetery. G.F. ZIMMER F.H. CHITTENANGO 315-687-3366 http://www.lastingmemories.com/dennis-l-weeks
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019