Diana J. Evans Tuttle

Diana J. Evans Tuttle Obituary
Diana J. Evans Tuttle, 77, of N. Willow St., Oneida, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, October 30, 2019, at the Oneida Health Extended Care Facility surrounded by her loving family following a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born on February 4, 1942, in Syracuse, the daughter of Adrian and Katherine Wolverton Loomis. She was a graduate of Cazenovia High School. On October 19, 1960, Diana was united in marriage to Raymond L. Evans. He passed away on July 11, 1991. On November 10, 1996, she was united in marriage to Wallace Gary Tuttle in Vernon. Diana enjoyed crocheting, reading, music, drawing and being a very artistic lady. Surviving besides her loving husband, Gary; are her daughters, Tamra (Jeff) Cardinali, of Oneida, Arden (Doug) Blair, of Dale City, VA, Vicky (Lynn) Taylor, of Hamilton, Rhonda (Steven) Marchand, of Oneida, and Jody (Michael) Provost, of Stockbridge, GA; ten grandchildren, Kate, Amanda, Arielle, Alex, Aaron, Olivia, Steven, Ashley, Jole, and Michaela; two sisters, Barb and Pauline; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Diana was predeceased by two sisters, Joan and Gwen; and a brother, Charles. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family conducted by Rev. Richard J. Kapral and Rev. Mike Bazan. Interment will take place in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. There are no public calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made in Diana’s memory to either the Oneida Firemen’s Benevolent Assn. P.O. Box 144 Oneida, NY 13421 or Sacred Heart Church 12975 Purcell Road. Manassas, VA 20112. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/diana-j-evans-tuttle
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019
