Diane (Torn) Tornatore Long, co-owner of Long Point Orchards in Aurora, NY passed away May 1, 2020 in Delray Beach, Florida. Diane was predeceased by her parents, Sonny & Bev & two brothers, Ronny and Brian Tornatore. She is survived by her husband, Joseph W. Long, her sons, Mark and Gary Barlow,Johnpaul (Melissa) and Brian (Lisa) Long, her brother, Michael Tornatore (Linda), three grandchildren, nieces, nephews and two granddogs. Donations maybe made in Diane’s memory to The Food Bank of CNY, 7066 InterstateIsland Rd, Syracuse, NY 13209 or www.foodbankcny.org.Diane would say open your eyes and see what I left behind! We can remember that she is gone or we can cherish her memory and smile!Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, 745 NE 6th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483. http://www.lastingmemories.com/diane-torn-tornatore-long
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 8 to May 10, 2020.