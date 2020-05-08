Dear Joe, Gary, Mark and Michael,



I have so many memories of Torn. Even though we haven't seen each other or talked to each other in a long time, these memories I will always hold dear - growing up together, going to school together, the 4 of us - Margie, Patty, Torn and me (Karen came later) - marrying twin brothers, living in the same neighborhood, raising our kids together.

Diane lived her life her way. She did what she had to do and then moved on to the next stage of her life.

I will hold her memory dear. Rest in peace my friend and we will meet up again.



Diane (Mootz) (Montalbano)Roache

Friend