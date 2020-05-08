Diane Tornatore (Torn) Long
1954 - 2020
Diane (Torn) Tornatore Long, co-owner of Long Point Orchards in Aurora, NY passed away May 1, 2020 in Delray Beach, Florida. Diane was predeceased by her parents, Sonny & Bev & two brothers, Ronny and Brian Tornatore. She is survived by her husband, Joseph W. Long, her sons, Mark and Gary Barlow,Johnpaul (Melissa) and Brian (Lisa) Long, her brother, Michael Tornatore (Linda), three grandchildren, nieces, nephews and two granddogs. Donations maybe made in Diane’s memory to The Food Bank of CNY, 7066 InterstateIsland Rd, Syracuse, NY 13209 or www.foodbankcny.org.Diane would say open your eyes and see what I left behind! We can remember that she is gone or we can cherish her memory and smile!Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, 745 NE 6th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483. http://www.lastingmemories.com/diane-torn-tornatore-long

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
May 9, 2020
Joe, Gary, Mark, Michael: We were so sorry to hear of Diane's passing. We will remember her in our prayers. God bless.
Marilyn Armlin
Family
May 9, 2020
Michael, Gary & Mark, Joe: We are so sorry to learn of Diane's passing. We will remember her in our prayers. God bless.
Marilyn Armliin
Family
May 9, 2020
Heartfelt sympathy to Diane's; family. What a joy she was to teach with at South Side...always a laugh/story to make your day! I will miss her forever.
Nancy Duncan
Coworker
May 8, 2020
Dear Joe, Gary, Mark and Michael,

I have so many memories of Torn. Even though we haven't seen each other or talked to each other in a long time, these memories I will always hold dear - growing up together, going to school together, the 4 of us - Margie, Patty, Torn and me (Karen came later) - marrying twin brothers, living in the same neighborhood, raising our kids together.
Diane lived her life her way. She did what she had to do and then moved on to the next stage of her life.
I will hold her memory dear. Rest in peace my friend and we will meet up again.
Diane (Mootz) (Montalbano)Roache
Friend
May 7, 2020
What can you say about Diane, who was a courageous, kind and vivacious person who always made you smile and laugh when you were with her! Enjoyed teaching with her at South Side School in Canastota and enjoyed our teacher-parent -student relationship when I was fortunate to be one of her son's third grade teacher. Prayers for Diane and her family at this time!
Lynne Ahnert
Friend
May 7, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss..,prayers for all the family. Pat and Peggy McKeon.
Patrick Mckeon
Friend
