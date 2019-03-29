Home

POWERED BY

Services
Malecki Funeral Home
464 Sherrill Rd
Sherrill, NY 13461
315-363-4110
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne T. "Blinger" Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dianne T. "Blinger" Johnson Obituary
Oneida- Dianne T. “Blinger” Johnson, age 88, of McGuire Street passed away peacefully, Thursday morning March 28, 2019 at her son’s home with her loving family at her side. She was born on April 27, 1930 in Vernon, New York a daughter of the late Frederick and Marion (Wagner) Thurston and was a graduate of Sherrill High School. Dianne married Gary N. Johnson in 1960 and shared that union until his death on March 1, 1979. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Gary “Brad” and Kelly Johnson of Oneida, one granddaughter Jackie (Austin) Hendrickson of Oneida, one sister Alice Phillips of Sherrill, two step-grandchildren; Kari (Cathy) Thomas of Rome and Erik (Brianna) Thomas of Oneida, one step-great-granddaughter, Carly Ann Thomas also many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dianne was predeceased by her husband Gary, two sisters, Lulette (Pete) Hill and Jessie (Jess) Spaulding and one brother Fred Thurston. In keeping with Dianne’s wishes there will be a private funeral service for the family and private burial will be in Valley View Cemetery, Oneida, NY. In memory of Dianne donations may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY, 13413. Arrangements are with the Malecki Funeral Home of Sherrill. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com. MALECKI FUNERAL HOME SHERRILL, NY http://www.lastingmemories.com/dianne-t-blinger-johnson
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now