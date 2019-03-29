|
Oneida- Dianne T. "Blinger" Johnson, age 88, of McGuire Street passed away peacefully, Thursday morning March 28, 2019 at her son's home with her loving family at her side. She was born on April 27, 1930 in Vernon, New York a daughter of the late Frederick and Marion (Wagner) Thurston and was a graduate of Sherrill High School. Dianne married Gary N. Johnson in 1960 and shared that union until his death on March 1, 1979. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Gary "Brad" and Kelly Johnson of Oneida, one granddaughter Jackie (Austin) Hendrickson of Oneida, one sister Alice Phillips of Sherrill, two step-grandchildren; Kari (Cathy) Thomas of Rome and Erik (Brianna) Thomas of Oneida, one step-great-granddaughter, Carly Ann Thomas also many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dianne was predeceased by her husband Gary, two sisters, Lulette (Pete) Hill and Jessie (Jess) Spaulding and one brother Fred Thurston. In keeping with Dianne's wishes there will be a private funeral service for the family and private burial will be in Valley View Cemetery, Oneida, NY. In memory of Dianne donations may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY, 13413. Arrangements are with the Malecki Funeral Home of Sherrill. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019