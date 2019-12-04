|
VERONA: Dolores D. Dryer, 92, of Fairlane Road, passed away peacefully at home on December 1, 2019, under the care of hospice and is now reunited with her husband.Born in Oneida on November 19, 1927, she was the daughter of Cleone and Mary Eberman Dale. A lifelong resident of the area, Dolores was a graduate of Oneida High School. She married Daniel R. Dryer in Oneida on June 2, 1946. Mr. Dryer died on February 6, 1998.Mrs. Dryer was a homemaker who loved her family. Taking care of her family is what meant the most to her. She was a seventy-eight year member of the First Presbyterian Church in Oneida.Surviving are: one son, Mitchell E. Dryer Sr. of Verona; two grandchildren, Mitchell E. Dryer Jr. and his wife Aimee L. of Crested Butte, CO and Aimee B. Dryer of Canastota; two great-grandchildren, twins, Daniel and Emeri Dryer and one sister and brother-in-law, Alicia and Gary Braddock of Brandon, FL.Graveside services will be held in the spring in Verona Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Verona Volunteer Fire Department, Volunteer Avenue, Verona, NY 13478 or to any type of animal rescue group and please, feed the cats. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/dolores-d-dryer
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2019