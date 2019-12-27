|
December 22, 2019Doloria passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was born in Michigan, where she grew up and met her husband Ken. They married in 1944 and moved to Central New York in 1965. She loved family, arts, crafts, and writing books, many of which were about her family's experiences. She was an avid spinner, traveling around the world visiting spinners in many different countries, and designing and patenting her own spinning wheel. She and her husband ran The Pollyanna Bed and Breakfast Inn in Oneida, NY for 15 years. Her faith and church were central to her life and she was an active member of the Christian Science church in Oneida, NY since moving to the area in the mid 1980’s.She is predeceased by her husband, Kenneth R. Chapin, daughter-in-law, Valerie DeRosa Chapin, brother, Larry Green. Survived by her eight children, Sharon (Jan) Leiter, Sunny (Tom) Bixby, Kellen (Jane Ackerman) Chapin, Colleen Fisher, Tedi (Tom) Spooner, Devon (Joyce Belden) Chapin, Kodi (David) Sylvester, Kristin (Matt) Schlegel, 29 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandsons, sisters-in-laws Betty Green and Avis Charnley, sister Mary (Clare) Stephens, brother Dan (Betsy) Green and many nieces and nephews. Private services for the family will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the OneidaPublic Library, 220 Broad St., Oneida, NY 13421, www.oneidapubliclibrary.org. http://www.lastingmemories.com/doloria-m-chapin-
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019