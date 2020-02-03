Home

John L. Matt Funeral Home
3309 Oneida St
Chadwicks, NY 13319
(315) 737-7310
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Church of Our Lady of Lourdes
2222 Gensesee St
Utica, NY
Utica, NY
Dominick A. Pitrel
Dominick A. (Dick) Pitrel, 95, of Utica, died on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Services will be held on Wednesday Feb. 5, 2020 at 10 am at Our Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, 2222 Gensesee St., Utica. Family will greet visitors at the conclusion of the mass. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to consider donating to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Abraham House. Envelopes will be available at the church. Arrangements are under the guidance of John L. Matt Funeral Home Chadwicks- New Hartford, NY ; go to www.johnlmattfuneralhome.comew
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020
