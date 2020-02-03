|
|
Dominick A. (Dick) Pitrel, 95, of Utica, died on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Services will be held on Wednesday Feb. 5, 2020 at 10 am at Our Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, 2222 Gensesee St., Utica. Family will greet visitors at the conclusion of the mass. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to consider donating to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Abraham House. Envelopes will be available at the church. Arrangements are under the guidance of John L. Matt Funeral Home Chadwicks- New Hartford, NY ; go to www.johnlmattfuneralhome.comew
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020