Donald A. Polisse, 88, of Hill Road, Hubbardsville, NY, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Crouse Community Center in Morrisville.He was born October 8, 1931 in Frankfort, NY, a son of the late George and Esther Lee Polisse and received his education in Canastota schools. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1954. On January 28, 1956, Donald married Sylvia Tuzzo in Hamilton. He worked for Wickes Lumber in Waterville for 31 years until retiring in 1994. Previously, he had worked at Drop Forge in Clayville, Harts Hill and Kelsey Hayes.Donald was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Hamilton.Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Sylvia; his children, Dean and Susan Polisse of Morrisville; Linda and Mark Hammond of Ravena, NY; Deborah and Terry Davis of Morrisville; grandchildren, Keith and Kyle Polisse, Tyler and Jacob Hammond and Stephanie Wandall; six great-grandchildren; a brother and two sisters-in-law, Earl and Patricia Polisse of Hubbardsville; Anita Polisse of Frankfort Hill, NY; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers, George, Ralph and Lawrence Polisse; and two sisters, Mary Talerico and Betty Maine.Funeral services will be held at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY at 2pm on Thursday, January 30, 2020.Interment with military honors will be in Graham Cemetery, Hubbardsville in the spring.Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Thursday from Noon to 2pm prior to the service.Contributions in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at .To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-a-polisse
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020