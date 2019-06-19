|
Canastota - Donald B. Laureti, 93, of 309 Wilson Ave., Canastota, passed away Monday evening, June 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at the Oneida Health Extended Care Facility where he had been a resident since April 5, 2017.He was born on October 22, 1925, in Canastota, the son of Max and Theresa Mitchell Laureti. Don was a graduate of Canastota High School, Class of 1945.Don proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army where he served in the 1st Army Band playing the French Horn.On June 16, 1951, Don was united in marriage to Josephine "Jo" Lisi in St. Agatha's Church in Canastota. They were able to celebrate their 68th wedding anniversary together the day before he passed.Don was employed as a shipping foreman for Smith-Lee Co. in Oneida for thirty-two years, retiring in 1999.A lifelong resident of the area, Don was a member of St. Agatha's Church where he was a catechist, eucharistic minister, and choir member. Don looked forward to walking the kids from church to school every day. He was a member of the Canastota Fire Department for many years as well.Don and Jo enjoyed wintering in Deerfield Beach in FL after their retirement. Don loved to spend time in his garden.Surviving besides his loving wife of sixty-eight years, Jo; are two children, Deborah (Lawrence) Grasso, of Atlanta, GA, and Gary (Susan) Laureti, of Oneida; and three beloved grandchildren, Philip (Cara) Aftuck, Stephen Laureti, and Brianna Laureti.His Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 10:30 AM at St. Agatha's Church, Canastota, where the Rev. Stephen Wirkes and Rev. William A. Mesmer will co-officiate. Entombment with Military Honors will take place in St. Agatha's 'Cemetery, Canastota. Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in Don's memory to Oneida Health Extended Care Facility Activities Fund, 323 Genesee St., Oneida, NY, 13421.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on June 20, 2019