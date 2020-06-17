Donald Caufield

VERNON CENTER – Donald G. Caufield, born Dec.1954 passed away January 20,2020, at age 65, while spending the winter at his loving sister's home, Deborah, in Pensacola, Fl.Donald was born in Oneida, NY on Dec.19, 1954. The youngest son of the late John F. and Helen Caufield Sr. of Vernon Center, NY. He was a 1973 graduate of VVS. Donald was a retired railroad employee from CSX previously ConRail. He was a lifelong resident of Vernon Center. He always enjoyed going to Lake Ontario on fishing trips and spending time with his pets whom he usually took with him when he traveled. Four of his cousins, Janette, Regina, Eleanor and Norb always got the biggest kick out of his dry sense of humor. He enjoyed just sitting on his back porch, cooking a steak and enjoying the relaxing sounds of the outdoors just as his family did in his younger years. Donald is survived by his two sons, Steven and Jason residents of NY and grandchildren Justin, Mollymay, Jason Jr., and Tyler. He is also survived by two sisters, Deborah Qualls of Pensacola, FI, and Elaine Davey of Richland, IN and two brothers, Dennis (Karen) Caufield of Carl Junction, MO and John F.(Linda) Caufield Jr. of Old Forge, NY. He was predeceased by his brother, Ronald.Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 24th at 11am at Saint Helena's Cemetery, Sherrill, NY where he will be laid to rest with his parents and late brother, Ronald. maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-g-caufield
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.