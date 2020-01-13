Home

Malecki Funeral Home - VERNON
23 FRONT ST
Vernon, NY 13476
(315) 829-2626
Vernon: Donald E. Sprague, age 95, a longtime Wood Road resident passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, January 11, 2020 in the Oneida Healthcare Extended Care Facility.He was born on January 14, 1924 in Westmoreland, New York a son of the late Gordon H. and Bessie (Craver) Sprague Sr. and was a graduate of their local schools.On August 5, 1945 Don and Dorothy Behr were united in marriage in Utica, New York; Dorothy passed away on June 29, 1998.Don was a self-employed carpenter and in his younger career worked for Black Construction of Vernon.He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.Surviving are his one son Richard Sprague of Richmond, VA, two daughters, Donna Milgrom of Long Island, Virginia (William) Peters of Fredericksburg, VA, four grandchildren, David Mogensen and Michael Mogensen of Washington, DC, Mark (Allison) Milgrom of Brooklyn, Mary Virginia (Jared) Czeizinger of Henrico County, VA, four great-grandchildren, one sister Shirley Maxfield of Oneida, close friend Phil (Kathy) Cline of Vernon and several devoted nieces and nephews.Don was predeceased by his wife Dorothy Sprague, infant son David, brothers Stanley and Gordon and sister Valerae, son-in-law Paul Milgrom and companion Madeline Cline.Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. immediately following the calling hours at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Helena’s Cemetery, Oneida, NY. In memory of Don donations may be sent to Smithtown Guide Dog & Vet Dog, 371 E. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY, 11787. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-e-sprague
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020
