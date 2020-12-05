1/
ORISKANY FALLS- Donald F. Kratz, 73, of Cooper St., died Tuesday morning, December 1, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital, New Hartford, where he had been at patient for the last twenty-seven days. Born in Oneida, on December 18, 1946, he was the son of Richard H. and Charlotte Emerick Kratz. A lifelong resident of the area, Donald was a graduate of Oneida High School, Class of 1966 and Morrisville College. He married Jan Griffin in St. John’s Episcopal Church on May 4, 1974. Prior to his retirement, Ronald was employed with TECH Erectors inSyracuse, NY and was previously employed with Oneida Heater. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed playing basketball, darts and was of the Episcopal faith. Surviving besides his wife, is his son, Steven Kratz of Verona; his daughter Katrina Kratz of Wisconsin; his sister and brother in law, Linda and Claud Hubbard of Oneida; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be made in Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. Contributions may be made to Wanderer’s Rest Humane Association Inc., 7138 Sutherland Dr, Canastota, NY 13032. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-f-kratz

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
