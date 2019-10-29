|
Vernon:Donald H. Seamon, age 79, of State Rt. 26 passed away unexpectedly Sunday afternoon October 27, 2019.He was born on September 22, 1940 in Sherrill, New York a son of the late A. Franklin and Christina (Hammond) Seamon and was a graduate of V.V.S. Central School.In 1957 Don received the Carnegie Medal of Honor for saving a drowning victim and saving a life.In 1961 Don enlisted with the United States Army 82nd Air Borne Division and was honorably discharged in 1964.Don and Donna Gardner were united in marriage on October 30, 1965 in the Durhamville Baptist Church and have shared that union of nearly fifty-four years together.Prior to his retirement Don was employed as a die sinker and acid etcher with the Oneida Limited Silversmiths.In his spare time he enjoyed vegetable gardening, working in the flower gardens, golfing, camping, fishing, hunting and playing cards. His memberships included a thirty-five year membership to the American Legion Post 230 of Sherrill.Surviving are his wife Donna Seamon of Vernon, one son Jeffery (Debra) Seamon of Oneida, one daughter Jill (Thomas) Michalski of Medina, Ohio, three grandchildren Justin and Adam Michalski and Ashley Seamon, his siblings, Marion Cornutt of Georgia, Dorothy Evans of Sherrill, Anita Trudell of Sherrill and Gary Seamon of Idaho, uncle Willie Seamon and aunt Thelma Miller as well as many nieces and nephews.Don was predeceased by his sisters, Catherine Seamon, Lois Copperwheat and Mildred Klein.Family and friends are invited to call on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY, 13476. Funeral services will be held Saturday November 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Neil Coe officiating. Burial will follow with military honors in Valley View Cemetery, Oneida, NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-h-seamon
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019