Donald J. Gardner, 92, of 6128 Palmer Road, Canastota (Clockville), passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at his home following a lengthy illness.He was born on June 10, 1927, in Massena, NY, the son of Soloman and Clara (Boisveneau) Gardner.Don spent his early years in Syracuse and Navarino. He has lived most of his life in Clockville, but had also lived in Gulfport, MS, from 1993-2005, when he returned to Clockville to live with his son.He was in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, retiring in 1969. He later worked at L & JG Stickley in Manlius, for 11 years, retiring in 1990.Don was a founding member of the Navarino Volunteer Fire Department, a member Sub Vets, Inc., an honorary member of the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department, and a former member of the American Legion Charles Miller Post #140 in Canastota.He was avid bowler in the Canastota leagues, and enjoyed country and classical music, his dogs, spending time with his family, and loved his Cadillac.Don was a member of the Clockville United Methodist.He married Ida M. Horton on April 12, 1952, in Syracuse. Ida died on October 31, 2006.Surviving are: three sons and two daughters-in-law, Lawrence Gardner of Clockville, Gary and Jeanette Gardner of Clockville, and Gerald and Tina Gardner of Midway Park, NC; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Carrie Mellen of Oneida, Merrilee and Ralph Petzoldt of Oneida, and Ruby Sue and Randy Erikson of Federal Way, WA; one brother and sister-in-law, Neil and Bess Waters of Poway, CA; twenty grandchildren; thirty-two great grandchildren; one great great grandson; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Don was predeceased by a great granddaughter, Assunda Rotolo; and three brothers, Wayne Gardner, Leon Gardner, and Harold Gardner.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. The Rev. William Wilcox, Pastor of the Fyler Community Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Clockville Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In his memory, contributions may be made to the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department, 7724 Old County Road West, Canastota, NY 13032, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-j-gardner
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019