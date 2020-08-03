CANASTOTA- Donald J. Mott 92, Lamb Ave, died Friday, July 31, 2020, shortly after his admission, in Oneida Healthcare. Born in Massena, on March 11, 1928, he was the son of Robert and Sarah Lena Mason Mott. A resident of the area for the past 12 years, Donald was a graduate of Massena Central High School and served with the U.S. Navy and United States Air Force. Prior to his retirement, Donald was a Taxi Driver for Brunt’s Cab in Massena. He also spent a lot of time doing volunteer work for the Salvation Army and The Mission. Donald loved fishing, the Buffalo Bills, his family and all their events. Surviving are two daughters Rhonda and Judy; two sons, Paul and Peter; two brothers and sister-in-law, Reginald and Bertha Mott of Messena, and Lawrence Mott of Oneida; three sisters, Faye Yakley of Albany, Betty Billingsley of California, and Barbara Annabull of Connecticut; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2020 at 327 Leonard St., Oneida. Arrangements are under the direction of Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., Oneida. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
