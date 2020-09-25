Sherrill-Donald O. Cobb Jr., 72, of Highbridge Road passed away early Thursday morning, September 24, 2020 in the Oneida Healthcare Extended Care Facility. He was born on June 11, 1948 in Oneida, New York a son of the late Donald O. Cobb Sr. and Helen Griffing and was a graduate of Vernon Verona Sherrill Schools. On May 3, 1975 Don and Janet R. Evans were united in marriage at Gethsemane Episcopal Church of Sherrill and shared this loving union of over forty-five years together. Don was gifted wood worker and along with his wife Janet loved animals of all sizes. He showed dogs and rabbits and raced homing pigeons. Surviving are his loving wife Janet Cobb, his sisters, Linda (Ken) Finnerty, Sandy (Mike) Kendrick and Jennifer Cobb,brother Jeffrey Cobb, many nieces, nephews and bothers-in-law sisters-in-law and favorite dog Violet. Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, September 28, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home, 464 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill, NY. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.commaleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-o-cobb-jr-1