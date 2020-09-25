1/1
Donald O. Cobb Jr.
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherrill-Donald O. Cobb Jr., 72, of Highbridge Road passed away early Thursday morning, September 24, 2020 in the Oneida Healthcare Extended Care Facility. He was born on June 11, 1948 in Oneida, New York a son of the late Donald O. Cobb Sr. and Helen Griffing and was a graduate of Vernon Verona Sherrill Schools. On May 3, 1975 Don and Janet R. Evans were united in marriage at Gethsemane Episcopal Church of Sherrill and shared this loving union of over forty-five years together. Don was gifted wood worker and along with his wife Janet loved animals of all sizes. He showed dogs and rabbits and raced homing pigeons. Surviving are his loving wife Janet Cobb, his sisters, Linda (Ken) Finnerty, Sandy (Mike) Kendrick and Jennifer Cobb,brother Jeffrey Cobb, many nieces, nephews and bothers-in-law sisters-in-law and favorite dog Violet. Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, September 28, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home, 464 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill, NY. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.commaleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-o-cobb-jr-1

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Malecki Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Malecki Funeral Home
464 Sherrill Rd
Sherrill, NY 13461
315-363-4110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved