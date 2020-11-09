ONEIDA - Donald R. Hobart at the age of 69 of Oneida Towers II, 226 Farrier Ave. Oneida, N.Y. died Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Grand Nursing Home, Chittenango, N.Y. He was born on March 26, 1951 in Oneida, N.Y. the son of Carl R. Hobart, Sr. and Frances Lowe Hobart. Donald was a graduate with honors from the Brookfield Central High School, Brookfield, N.Y. in 1984. He married Jennie Smith in Florida in 1998, the couple were together for 37 years. Donald was employed as a truck driver for and retired from Star Distribution in Plant City, Florida.Surviving beside his wife Jennie at home are two adopted sons, Nicholas Arter of Rome, N.Y. and Paul M. Knight of Kissimmee, Florida, two brothers, Lyman Hobart of Oneida, N.Y. and Carl R. Hobart, Jr., of Bloomfield, N.Y.A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 am from the Fiore Funeral Home, 303 Main Street, Oneida, N.Y. with the Rev. Neil D. Coe of Munnsville officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 am prior to the funeral. Please wear masks and maintain social distancing. FIORE FUNERAL HOME 303 Main Street Oneida, New York 13421 315-363-6100 http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-r-hobart