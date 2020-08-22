VERONA BEACH- Donald W. Miller, 89, of Lakeshore Road North,passed away at home, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, under the care of hospice. Born in Oneida on Jan. 20, 1931; he was the son of Walter D. and Rella Lang Miller. A lifelong resident of the area, Don was a graduate of Oneida High School, Class of 1948 and attended Syracuse University College of Business Administration. He married Carol Boyd in the First Presbyterian Church in Oneida on September 10, 1976. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving during the Korean War. Don served with Weapons Company, 1 st Battalion, 1 st Marine Regiment, 1 st Marine Division as a radioman with an 81mm mortar forward-observer team. Later, upon attaining the rank of Sergeant, he was made NCO-in-charge of the communications section. He received the Korean Service Medal with three Battle Stars, the National Defense Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the Republic of Korea War Service Medal issued by the Republic of South Korea. Don was a seventy-seven year member of the First Presbyterian Church of Oneida where he served on al of its official boards, many different committees and as Clerk of the Session. He was a former member of the Oneida Junior Chamber of Commerce and the recipient of the 1966 “Young Man of the Year” award. He was a former president, treasurer and director of the Oneida Chamber of Commerce. Don was a former president and director of Oneida Area Industries Inc. Don was also a former president and member of the Board of Trustees of Oneida Community Chest (United Way) and was co-chairman of the 1962 fundraising campaign. He was a former chairman of the Madison/Oneida County Advisory Board of Albany Savings Bank and a former Commissioner of the City of Oneida Board of Health. Don owned and operated Miller Dry Goods Company on Madison Street in Oneida for 25 years. He served ten years on the Board of Directors of the NY State Council of Retail Merchants. Don was also a member of the Action Council of the National Federation of Independent Business. He was a member of Oneida Lodge #270 Masons, Oneida Lodge #767 Elks, Oneida Post #169 American Legion and past Chief of the Oneida Tribe (Oneida’s Club). Don was also a former president, treasurer and member of the Board of Directors of the Sherrill Auto Club (AAA) and Mid-State Travel Inc. He also kept the statistics for the Oneida High School boys’ basketball teams for twenty-seven years. Don is a Life Member of Leatherstocking Detachment, Marine Corps League serving a number of years as Adjutant/Paymaster and Detachment Paymaster and Corporation Treasurer. He has worked on Toys for Tots, the Oneida Block Party, WMCR’s Share a Caring Christmas campaign, Madison County Historical Society work parties, to name a few. He was employed for 25 years as an over-the-road truck driver for Night Hawk Transport and Agriventure in Canastota. Don was an avid NASCAR and SU basketball and New England Patriots fan. He loved his home on Oneida lake with its view and sunsets. Surviving are: his wife, Carol of Verona Beach; one son, Donald W. (Connie) Miller of Oneida; three daughters, Lorrie Robertson of Cuyler, Janet (Frank) Sarensky of Oneida and Pamela (Gary) Stobnicke of Liverpool; seven grandchildren, Sarah (Matt) Barron, Daniel Miller, Colin (LeeAnna) Miller, Karen Sarensky, Lance Stobnicke, Julie Sarensky and Tristan Stobnicke; great-grandchildren, Carter and Ethan Barron and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; two sisters, Marleah Slagel and Shirley Collier; and a great-granddaughter, Avery Barron. Funeral services will be held 11a.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 from the First Presbyterian Church, corner of Broad and Stone Streets Oneida, with Kevin Smith officiating. Interment, with military honors, will take place in Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Don’s memory to be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Oneida or to the Leatherstocking Detachment Marine Corp League, Oneida. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
