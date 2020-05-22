Donna A. Mapes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna A. Mapes, 86, lifelong Hamilton NY resident, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at The Grand Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Chittenango, NY.She was born January 25, 1934 in Syracuse, the daughter of the late Donald and Laura Smith Mapes and was a graduate of Hamilton High School. Donna was an administrative assistant at Colgate University in the Philosophy and Religion Department as well as the Chaplain’s office, until retiring. She was a member of the Park United Methodist Church in Hamilton.She is survived by close friendsGraveside services will be private in Woodlawn Cemetery, Hamilton.Contributions in her memory may be made to the Community Memorial Hospital Foundation, 150 Broad St., Hamilton, NY 13346.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton NYTo send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/donna-a-mapes

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
25 Broad St
Hamilton, NY 13346
(315) 824-2417
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved