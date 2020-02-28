|
Eaton - Donna L. Dockray, 88, of Eaton, passed away on February 26, 2020, with her loving family by her side.The family is planning a celebration of life at a time to be yet determined. There are no calling hours. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Paul Funeral Home of Madison. To offer condolence or to share a memory, please visit paulfuneralhome.net.Memorial contributions may be made to the Madison/Morrisville American Legion Post #1556, PO Box 172, Madison, NY 13402.
