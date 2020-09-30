On Saturday, September 19, 2020, Donna M. Hogan, of Noyes Manor, Sherrill, passed away at the age of 80. She was born on December 24, 1939, in Lowville, the daughter of John R. and Lucille A. Peters Hogan. She was a graduate of Clifton-Fine High School, Class of 1958. In her early childhood, Donna grew up in Belfort until her parent’s moved the family to Star Lake, NY. At the age of 20, Donna started what would become her lifetime career of over 43 years in banking. Her first job was at the United Bank in Star Lake until moving to the Oneida area in 1967. She then went to work for the Chase Lincoln Bank in Oneida for twenty-four years. Followed by eleven years at Access Federal Credit Union from where she retired in 2001. Donna enjoyed many hobbies from volunteering, bowling, photography to gardening. But her true passion was for drawing and singing. Her beautiful drawings and handmade cards were enjoyed and admired by family and friends. She had a lovely voice that she would share often with either a favorite Irish ballad or a Christian hymn. She was also an active member of her Noyes Manor community and was president of the tenant’s association at the time of her death. Donna was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassion spirit. Surviving are her twin sister, Doris Brickey and her husband, Richard, of Star Lake; a sister, Linda Hogan, of AZ; several nieces and nephews; and many beloved friends, especially Judy Witchley along with her daughter, Stephanie Adams, of Sherrill. Donna was predeceased by a sister, Patricia Reff in 1990; her father, John in 1994; her mother, Lucille in 2003; and her lifelong friend, Barbara Shaver in 2013. Graveside Services will be held 1:00 PM Friday October 2, 2020, with the interment of Donna’s ashes St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery, Belfort. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made in Donna’s memory to the Noyes Manor Activities Fund, 600 W. Hinds Ave., Sherrill, NY, 13461. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com
