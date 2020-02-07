Oneida Daily Dispatch Obituaries
|
J. Homer Ball Funeral Home
201 James St
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-2294
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Donna McAllister


1966 - 2020
Donna McAllister Obituary
CANASTOTA . . .Donna Lynne McAllister, 53, of 2887 State Route 31, Canastota, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Upstate Hospital, Syracuse, following a sudden illness.She was born on March 9, 1966, in Johnson City, NY, the daughter of William Saunders and Beverly Hamilton.Donna spent her early years in Chenango Forks. After moving to Canastota, she graduated from Canastota High School in 1984, and later graduated from the Utica School of Commerce in Canastota. Donna has lived in the Canastota area most of her life.She has worked as a Sales Representative for Raymond Corporation in East Syracuse for the last 16 years.Donna loved the outdoors and enjoyed kayaking, hiking, camping. She also enjoyed crafts, sewing, and spending time with her friends and family, especially her granddaughter.Donna married Noah M. McAllister on July 28, 1990, in Whitelaw.Surviving are: two sons, Cory McAllister of Canastota, and Dakota McAllister of Adams Center; her granddaughter, Addison “Doodlebug” McAllister; her mother, Beverly Torrey of Canastota; one sister, Susan Whitmeyer and her fiancé, Ronald Poland, of Verona; two brothers, Bruce and Tammy Saunders of Central Square, and Keith and Elizabeth Saunders of Canastota; several stepbrothers and stepsisters, including Bruce Percival, Jeffrey and Kimberly Percival, Eloise Percival, and William Percival; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Donnas was predeceased by her father, William Saunders; stepfathers, Charles Percival and Burr Torrey; and stepbrother, Paul Percival.Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from Noon to 3 p.m. at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.In her memory, contributions may be made to the Adirondack Mountain Club, 814 Goggins Road, Lake George, NY 12845, or to Swift River, 151 South Street, Cummington, MA 01026, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/donna-lynne-mcallister
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020
