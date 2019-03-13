|
CHITTENANGO: Donna Pratt Tooke, 73, of Utica, formerly of Chittenango, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Utica.Graveside services will be private at the convenience of her family.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville, NY.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019