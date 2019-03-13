Home

DONNA PRATT TOOKE

DONNA PRATT TOOKE Obituary
CHITTENANGO: Donna Pratt Tooke, 73, of Utica, formerly of Chittenango, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Utica.Graveside services will be private at the convenience of her family.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville, NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com? Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes, Inc. ?
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019
