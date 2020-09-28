Vernon – Dorothy (Dot) A. Mower, a longtime area resident passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 in the Masonic Care Community where she and her husband Donald (Don) S. Mower have resided for the past three years. Dot and Don were married on September 8th, 1950 at St. Joseph’s Church in Kingston, New York and recently celebrated their seventy loving years of marriage. Though this celebration was COVID-restricted to visits through Plexiglas and cell phone conversations they were able to truly share their lasting love for each other. In 1960, the family moved to Vernon, NY, and then Don and Dot built their dream home in Oneida, NY, in 1995 with a beautiful view of the surrounding area. During the colder months, they enjoyed their Florida home in Englewood, where they had many friends and were very active in the Tangerine Woods Park. Together Dot and Don raised their five children, Marcia Cowan of Oneida, Kerrie Butler of Oneida, Kate Reese and her husband Mike of Little Falls, Amy Casale and her husband Tony of Lake Lure, North Carolina, and Andy Mower and his wife Joan of Holland Patent. Of course, the family has grown and now includes 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, with another great grandchild due in December. They have had a great life together and feel truly proud and blessed! Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church; 4343 Peterboro St. Vernon, NY where face covering, social distancing and reduced seating will be practiced. The family will greet people prior to the Mass. Private burial will be in St. Helena’s Cemetery, Oneida, New York. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Masonic Care Community, at 2150 Bleecker St. Utica or another charity of your choice
