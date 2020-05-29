Dorothy B. Tuttle
Dorothy B. Tuttle, 89, of Clinton and formerly of New Hartford departed this life on May 27, 2020.Graveside services will be held privately at the convenience of her family in Crown Hill Memorial. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the John L.Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks- NewHartford,NY.To send an online message of sympathy go to www.johnlmattfuneralhome.com.

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John L. Matt Funeral Home
3309 Oneida St
Chadwicks, NY 13319
(315) 737-7310
