Dorothy Charleston, age 85, of Oneida recently passed away of natural causes on September 4, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ while visiting her daughter. Ms. Charleston was born April 4, 1934 in Thomson, Georgia. She was a resident of Oneida since the 1950's. During her time in Oneida she worked at Oneida Molded Plastics and was employed as a home health aide for Madison County. She is survived by her husband Thomas, one daughter: Deirdre (John) Rivard of Phoenix, AZ, four sons: Quentin Charleston and his partner Donna Costanzo of Oneida, Andrew (Karen) Charleston of Trumbull, CT, Russell Charleston of Oneida and Marcus Charleston of Phoenix, AZ, three grandchildren; Tyler (Ashley) Charleston of Wheaton, IL, Megan Charleston and Noah Charleston, of Trumbull, CT, one great-grandchild Micah Charleston of Wheaton, IL.Dorothy took great joy in visiting her children and catching up with friends. She was also an avid reader, enjoyed crosswords and weekly games of rummikub with the ladies.Per Dorothy’s wishes, there will be no service or calling hours. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dorothy-charleston
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019
