Dorothy H. Robinson, age 82, of Rome and formerly of Oneida, passed away on September 25, 2019 at Rome Memorial Hospital.Dorothy was born in Sharon, CT on November 23, 1936 to the late Alvin and Helen Goldspink Duncan. She was a homemaker and of the Christian faith.Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Ann Tagliaferri of Athens, PA, and Linda (Steven) Olone of Clearwater, FL; four sons, Ernest (Linda) LeRoy of Utica, Art (Sandy) LeRoy of Sylvan Beach, Richard Jr. (Kathryn) Robinson of Hudson, NC, and Gary Perkins Jr. of Whitesboro; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren; a sister, Virginia Stowe; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Pratt.Funeral services will be private.There are no calling hours.Arrangements are entrusted to the Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut Street. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dorothy-h-robinson
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019