|
|
Mrs. Dorothy Jane (Raffauf) Bacheller, 92, of Hamilton, NY passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Oneida Extended Care Facility after a lengthy stay.She was born in Stockwell, NY on January 8, 1928, the daughter of the late Albert M. and Ruth M. (Clark) Raffauf. She was raised in North Brookfield, NY and received her education at the two-room schoolhouse in North Brookfield and later at Waterville Central School where she graduated at age 16. She attended Skidmore College for one year before attending and graduating from the Utica School of Commerce.From 1949 to 1955, she worked in Washington D.C. for the Executive Office’s Bureau of the Budget. While there, she met Myron Charles Bacheller and they were married at the Naval Chapel at the Annapolis Naval Station in Maryland on February 19, 1955. She worked at various military bases where her husband was stationed.Upon her husband’s retirement from the U.S. Marine Corps, they moved to Hamilton, NY. She went to work for the American Management Association in December 1966 and retired after 22 years in 1990, as the Administrative and Budget Assistant for the AMA’s Center of Planning and Implementation. She also worked as an Election Inspector for several years.She was an avid reader, enjoying mysteries the most. She also spent many hours crocheting and was a member of the Twiglets. She was a member of the Park United Methodist Church in Hamilton. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.She was preceded in death by her husband in 2002. She leaves her daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Allen Marris; her loving grandchildren, Christina (Tina) Partridge and her partner Casey Lawton; Keith Partridge and his wife, Jessica; and Ashley Forward and her husband Glenn; and their father, Joel Partridge, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Lillie and Alice Scanlon and her brother, Clarence Raffauf.We want to thank the wonderful caring staff of nurses and aides at the Oneida ECF for the loving care that they provided during her five years there.Friends are invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 3-5pm, followed by a brief service of life at 5pm.Interment will be at the convenience of the family at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oneida ECF, 323 Genesee St., Oneida, NY 13421; or to the at .To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/dorothy-j-bacheller
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020