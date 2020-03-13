|
SHERRILL - Dorothy L. Chamberlin, 84, West Hamilton Avenue, died Thursday morning, March 12, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.Born in Oneida, on April 11, 1935, she was the daughter of the Reverend William and Henrietta Bryant Lord. A longtime resident of this area until 1993, moving to North Carolina, she returned in 2016 to be with her family. A graduate of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School, Dorothy married John L. Chamberlin in Vernon on November 27, 1954. John died on February 12, 2006.Prior to her retirement, Dorothy was employed with the former Oneida City Hospital and previously with Rome Research Laboratories. She was active with golfing, a member of the Red Hat Society and was of the Methodist faith.Surviving are her two daughters and their husbands, Marjorie and Dennis Relyea of Verona and Mikki and John Thurston of Sherrill; her son and his wife, Jeffrey and Melissa Chamberlin of Mendota, Virginia; her special cousin, Kathy Curran of Oneida; eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother and a sister.Services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/dorothy-l-chamberlin
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020