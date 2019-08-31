|
|
ONEIDA: Douglas A. Wright, 72, Wilbur Street, died earlyThursday morning, August 29, 2019, in University Hospital, surrounded in the comfort of his family, where he had been a medical patient for the past three weeks.Born in Oneida, on April 25, 1947, he was the son of Harry F. and Etola P. Brockway Wright. A lifelong resident of Oneida, Doug was a graduate of Oneida High School, Class of 1965, attended Canton College and received an associates degree from Morrisville College. He married Linda Southfield, in Oneida, on July 8, 1978.A veteran of the United States Army, Doug served in the Viet Nam War, receiving two Purple Heart medals for sustained injuries and the Bronze Star and Silver Star medals for heroism and gallantry.Prior to his retirement in 2010, Doug was employed with the United States Postal Service. He was a member of the American Legion, Oneida Post # 169, past president serving for six years of the Willard Prior Parent-Teachers Association, coached children’s sports for many years and was an avid golfer and bowler.Surviving besides his loving wife, Linda, are his two daughters and son-in-law, Karen and Paul Karcher of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania and Lynne Wallace of Oneida; his three sons and two daughters-in-law,Douglas and Jennifer Wright II of Alexandria, Virginia, Chad Wight of Winter Garden, Florida and James and Patty Wallace of Oneida; his ten grandchildren, Paige, Paul and Erin Karcher, Bobbie and Haley Mumford, Siena, Alexandra and Emilia Wright and Eddie and Trevor Wallace; his two brothers and sisters-in-law, Bruce C. and Ann Wright of Oneida and Alan and Theresa Wright of Canastota; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Timothy Nolan.Funeral services will be held 2:30 PM, Wednesday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida with the Reverend Wayne Grow, officiating. Interment will be made in Glenwood Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM, Thursday. Contributions, in his memory, may be made to the Clear Path for Veterans, 1223 Salt Springs Road, Chittenango, NY 13037.To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/douglas-a-wright
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019