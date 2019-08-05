|
Canastota: Douglas C. Linstruth, age 77, of W. Hickory Street passed in Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare Center on Saturday morning, August 3, 2019 with his loving family at his side.He was born on May 1, 1942 in Fort Smith, Arkansas a son of the late Herbert C. and Alice A. (Simpkins) Linstruth and was a 1965 graduate of Union University (Albany College of Pharmacy).On June 5, 1965 Douglas and Sally A. Lougheed were united in marriage in North Chili, New York and have shared this loving union of over fifty four years together.Douglas was a local pharmacist with Rite Aid Pharmacies in Canastota and travel throughout the Rite Aid Pharmacies where he made many friends retiring in 2013.In his spare time he enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, photography and bird watching and bird counting and was a member of the local Audubon Society.Surviving are his wife, Sally Linstruth, two sons, Alan (Kim) Linstruth, Andy Linstruth (Melanie Liess), all of Canastota, four grandchildren, Josh (Vicki) Linstruth, Cole Linstruth, Henley and Lorelei Linstruth also all of Canastota, one brother William (Mary Lynn) Linstruth of Warrenton, Missouri, cousins Barb (Bruce) Lanz of Sherrill Phyllis (Gary) Akers of Montgomery, Alabama, two nephews, Billy Linstruth and Dan Linstruth and their families.In keeping with Douglas’s wishes there will be no services. Private burial will be in Valley View Cemetery, Middle Road, Oneida, NY. The family would like to thank Dr. Razia and the Slocum Dixon Group for all their support during Douglas’s illness. In memory of Douglas please send donations to the Greater Lenox Ambulance Service or the of Upstate, New York. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/douglas-c-linstruth
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019