CANASTOTA . . .Douglas T. Ginney, 70, of Canastota, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the VA Medical Center, Syracuse, following a courageous battle with cancer.He was born on February 26, 1949, in Canastota, the son of the late Theron and Theresa “Teddy” (Mathalia) Ginney. In his younger years, Doug enjoyed playing outdoors with his sister, neighbors, and friends. Some of his early, fond memories were watching airplanes fly over his house, flying kites, having snowball fights, ice skating, catching frogs and turtles while playing with his neighbors, and dog, Bambi. He played rhythm guitar and piano, and formed a band with friends called “5 Demensions”. He would spend hours practicing in his basement preparing to play for crowds at local restaurants and high school dances. Doug’s strong work ethic began at a young age, often helping his dad and friends paint dairy barns. The Ginney family began what would become a long-standing tradition of spending summers on Chaumont Bay when his parents purchased land in 1963.As a decorated Vietnam War Veteran, Doug was drafted and served his country in the US Army from 1968 to 1970. Earning his E5 Stripes as a Sergeant in training prior to going to war, Doug arrived in Vietnam and was assigned the Light Observation Helicopter operation. He later took up base duty where he led a Jeep Patrol. Doug demonstrated incredible heroism during a reconnaissance mission, which resulted in him being awarded the Army Commendation Medal and one of his two Purple Heart medals. He was a dedicated Army Sergeant who always went the extra mile to ensure the safety of his fellow soldiers.Doug met his wife, Evelyn C. Schroeder, in 1966, and they remained together during his service in Vietnam; often writing letters to stay in touch. He proposed marriage to her during a short return trip to the US and eventually married Evelyn on the beautiful snowy, winter day of February 19, 1972, at the Oneida Baptist Church. Doug and Evelyn raised their two sons in their home in Canastota with their fondest family memories spent on Chaumont Bay. Camp life was filled with days of swimming, boating, fishing, socializing with the neighbors and celebrating (including fireworks) many family occasions. Doug took pride in teaching his sons the art of “making it work” whether it was with a paint brush, caulk, duct tape or whatever was handy. In their 48 wonderful years of marriage, Doug and Evelyn especially enjoyed attending concerts together near and far and could often be seen dancing the night away.As a devoted lifetime resident of Canastota, Doug found passion in dedicating his time to his community. He could often be found checking flags and poles at local memorial parks, placing flags in the village, and at the local Boxing Hall of Fame. He treasured the time he spent socializing with friends over a cup of coffee; often discussing the latest in politics. Doug was quite the hobbyist; he regularly enjoyed antiquing, building model airplanes, and working on his classic cars.Doug was a dedicated employee of the New York State Department of Transportation as a Bridge Repair Mechanic and Dispatcher, retiring in 2006. He was also a member of St. Agatha’s Church in Canastota, as well as the Memorial Post 600 in Canastota, WAVEM of Madison County, American Legion Charles Miller Post 140 in Canastota, the DAV, and the South Shore Trail Blazers Snowmobile Club.Surviving besides his wife, Evelyn, are: two sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel and Katlin Ginney of Central Square , and Ryan and Jessica Ginney of Westvale; granddaughter, Natalie Ginney; sister and brother-in-law, Tamara “Tammy” and Robert Johnson of Canastota; sister-in-law and brother in-law, Elaine and Len Gotte of Oneida; as well as many nieces, cousins, and friends.Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc. 201 James Street, Canastota, NY. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at St. Agatha’s Church, 329 N. Peterboro Street, Canastota. The Rev. Stephen P. Wirkes will officiate. Burial with Military Honors will be at Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.In his memory, contributions may be made to Memorial Post 600, PO Box 104, Canastota, NY 13032, or to Syracuse VAVS-, c/o Linda Flanagan, 155 Briggs Street, Syracuse, NY 13208, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/douglas-t-ginney
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2020