Douglas Glass
OBITUARY DOUGLAS A. GLASS Douglas Andrew Glass, our gentle giant, unexpectedly passed the morning of August 17, 2020, leaving a very big void and many life plans unfulfilled. Doug was the best of good guys. Nell, Andrew and dog James, and extended family are in shock.Born May 6, 1957, he was the third child of Robert and Jeanne Glass, growing up in West Seneca, NY. In 1975 he was voted All-Western NY Athlete of the Year by the Rotary Club of West Seneca for varsity soccer, varsity ice hockey and varsity tennis. He attended Buffalo State and Rochester Institute of Technology studying Fine Arts and Illustration/Packaging Design, before the computer revolution. After college he settled in central New York, first in Cazenovia, then DeRuyter, and then in Peterboro to restore an historic house.Doug had an exacting eye for color, composition and finishes. Since childhood he had a fascination with birds: drawing them, collecting Audubon prints, and teaching Nell and Andrew bird sounds. He was a big lover of dogs, and animals in general. Doug loved nature, gardens, sunlight, water, and the outdoors.Doug was a compassionate soul with a sometimes seemingly tough exterior that sheltered his tenderness. He loved his extended family and had many dear friends for decades. His spare time was always busy with the many projects that he and Nell envisioned and created. Their most proud creation was their son Andrew Maxfield.Doug was predeceased by his father Robert Galen Glass; and survived by his mother Jeanne Hagerman Glass; his siblings Catherine A. (Douglas) Bury, Robert K (Maggie) Glass, P. Jeffrey (Helen) Glass, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and a clan of in-laws.An informal, outdoor farewell gathering will be held Friday, August 28th, 2020 10am on the Peterboro Green. Social-distancing and masks are mandatory. Please bring your own chair. We encourage you to bring your memories of Doug to share. A very big celebration of Doug’s life will be held when the COVID situation is resolved.Contributions, in Doug’s honor, may be made to two of Doug’s favorites – Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department PO Box 115, Peterboro NY 13134 or Wanders Rest, PO Box 535, Canastota NY 13032.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com � Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes, Inc. œ burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/douglas-glass

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Memorial Gathering
10:00 AM
on the Peterboro Green
Funeral services provided by
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
31 Cedar St
Morrisville, NY 13408
315-684-9262
