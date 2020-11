CANASTOTA- Douglas Larmer, 67, South Peterboro St, died Sunday, October 25, 2020, in Upstate University Hospital, where he had been a patient for the last two weeks. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro St, Canastota. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com . CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota