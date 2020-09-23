Vernon-Douglas S. Kraeger, age 67, a longtime Vernon resident and more recently of Oneida passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Lutheran Home of Clinton with his loving family at his side. He was born on December 9, 1952 in Rome, New York a son of the late Donald H. and Margaret (Stewart) Kraeger. Doug was a graduate of V.V.S. High School and received his bachelor’s degree in physics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. On June 4, 1983, Doug and Ann M. Pelicano were united in marriage at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church of Verona and have shared this loving vow for over thirty-seven years together. Doug was a dairy farmer of many years and was currently employed with T & P Sales and Services of Vernon. Doug had a deep catholic faith and enjoyed reading the bible. He always enjoyed his times spent with his family and talking about religion and politics. Surviving are his wife Ann M. Kraeger of Oneida, his six children and their spouses, Ian (Melissa), Ryan (Kathleen), Adam (Maryanne), Jason (Kimberly) Mary-Katherine and Matthew, fourteen grandchildren, two sisters, Kathleen Waite and Brenda McMillam and three nieces. Doug was predeceased by his daughter Rebekah. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the many residents of the community who came out in support of Doug at his benefit. Due to COVID-19 there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 5652 E. Main Street, Verona, NY with Rev. Edmund Castronovo celebrant. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Vernon, NY. The family asked to omit floral offering and those wishing have Masses offered in Doug’s memory. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.commaleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/douglas-s-kraeger