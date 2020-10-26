Douglas W. Wilson Sr., 71, formerly of Madison Lane Apts., in Hamilton, NY, passed away after a long battle with frontotemporal dementia on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at The Grand of Utica.At Doug’s request, there will be no memorial services or calling hours. Donations in his memory can be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter at 441West Kirkpatrick Street Syracuse, NY 13204 (End Dementia for Doug–Douglas Wilson, Sr). Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc. 342 Main Street Oneida. Online condolences www.ironsidefuneralhome.com