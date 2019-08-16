|
Stittville, NY & Lake City, FL - E. Douglas “Chip” Lynch Jr., age 67, passed away Wednesday afternoon August 14, 2019 at his home with his loving family at his side.The family will gather privately. Please join us for Chip's Celebration of Life on Sunday, August 18 from 1-? at the Marcy Pavilion, 9455 Toby Rd, Marcy, NY. There will also be Pickleball and Volleyball, please dress appropriately. Bring your own drinks. Absolutely no flowers. Please consider a donation to the Chip & Donna Lynch Charitable Trust. Malecki Funeral Home
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019