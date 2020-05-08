EARL S. WRIGHT
1949 - 2020
DURHAMVILLE – Earl S. Wright, 70, Route 46, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in St. Luke’s Hospital, following an extended illness.Born in Oneida, on July 20, 1949, he was the son of Walter and Gertrude Putzig Wright. A lifelong resident of this area, Earl was educated in Oneida schools. He served with the United States Army in Viet Nam, receiving several commendations, including two Purple Heart medals.Prior to his retirement, Earl was employed with Oneida Limited and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Verona Post # 6811. He enjoyed socializing with others and watching television.Surviving are his daughter, Lisa B. Beadle of Canastota; his two sons, Christopher J. Wright and Robert W. Wright, both of Durhamville; his grandchildren, Mark Wright, Amber Wright, James Maloney, Tayler Wright, Desiree Lints, Maliki Wright and Damian Wright; his three great-grandchildren; his three sisters, Lucille Wright and Kathleen Taylor, both of Oneida and Karen Wright of Durhamville; his two brothers, Donald C. Wright of Oneida and Stephen J. (Cindy) Wright of Munnsville; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his former wife, Wanda, his sister, Irene, and his two brothers, Roger and David Wright.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. Interment, with full military honors, will be made in Glenwood Cemetery.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/earl-s-wright

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
