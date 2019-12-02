|
|
Edgar L. Hotaling, II, 76 of Hamilton, NY, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Crouse Community Center, Morrisville.He was born in Syracuse on February 1, 1943 a son of the late Edgar L. and Catherine Murphy Hotaling. He was a 1961 graduate of Hamilton Central School and attended Alfred State College. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1964–1970. On May 16, 1970 in St. Mary’s Church, Hamilton he was united in marriage to Nadine Young. Ed was employed at Colgate University from 1964 until his retirement as Supervisor of the electrical and preventive maintenance departments after 42 years of service.Ed was actively involved in his community. He was a member of St. Mary’s Church and had served on the parish council. He also served on the Hamilton Central School Board of Education, was president of the Hamilton Municipal Utilities Commission and was a past president of the Mid-York Youth Hockey Association.Surviving is his wife DeDe; his children; Scott and Rebecca Hotaling, Stacey Hotaling, Kerri Hotaling, Sandra and Ryan Markley; his two grandchildren, Alexa and John Markley who were the joy of his life; three sisters, Ann Branigan, Sally McCarthy and Catherine Hotaling and a sister in law, Karen Hotaling; two nieces and a nephew, Deborah Hotaling, Steven (Melissa) McCarthy, Christine (Michael) Hamill. He was predeceased by his brother Michael J. Hotaling and two nephews, Andrew Hotaling and Patrick Branigan.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the convenience of the family at St. Mary’s Church, Hamilton. Interment will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Hamilton.Please consider contributions in his memory to the Fayetteville-Manlius Food Pantry, 122 W. Seneca St. #5, Manlius, NY 13104; the Food Cupboard of Hamilton, 1 Mill St., Hamilton, NY 13346 or Wanders Rest Humane Association, Inc., PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032The family would like to offer a special thank you to the entire staff at Crouse Community Center for the excellent care given to Ed.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/edgar-l-hotaling-ii
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019