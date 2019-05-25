|
SherrillEdna Mae Haynes Jenson, 90, of 600 W. Hinds Ave., passed away peacefully, Friday evening, May 24, 2019, at Oneida Health Hospital where she had been a patient for two days.She was born on December 21, 1928, in Albion, NY, the daughter of Leon and Pansy Barnard Muir. Edna was a graduate of Chittenango High School, Class of 1945.On May 1, 1948, Edna was married to Garnet Parker Haynes.He passed away on July 10, 1985. She later married Frederick Jenson on December 31, 1974. He passed away on November 3, 1991.Edna retired from Nye Ford where she had worked as a clerk.She loved playing cards, especially pinochle. She enjoyed fishing, puzzles, and riding her three-wheeled bicycle. Edna's greatest joy in life was her family; she treasured the times spent with her children and grandchildren.Surviving are her children, William B. (Gloria) Haynes, of Melbourne, FL, Richard N. (Roxanne) Haynes, of Oldsmar, FL, Michele Haynes-Newman, of Oneida, Melanie A. Haynes, of Canastota, and Mary L. (Jessica Maikranz) Haynes, of Canatota; a step-son, Steven Jenson, of Bonaire, GA; a sister, Anna B. Stone, of FL; fifteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Edna was predeceased by a son, Terry L. Haynes on December 4, 2010; a step-son, Colin Jenson on April 13, 2008; a granddaughter, Jessica Butcher on December 9, 2018; a son-in-law, Curtis Newman on October 6, 2016; and two brothers, Floyd Muir on October 21, 2015, and Frank Muir, on April 27, 2002.Edna's family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the staff of Oneida Health Hospital for the abundant kindness and sincere compassion shown to her and her family during her stay.A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will take place in Oakwood Cemetery, Chittenango. Family and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in Edna's memory to the Oneida Health Foundation, 321 Genesee St., Oneida, NY, 13421, and the Sherrill-Kenwood Volunteer Fire Department, 373 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill, NY, 13461.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 26, 2019