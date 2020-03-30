|
Edward Andrew Kiley died March 2, 2020 at his home in Rochester, NY following a brief illness. Born October 3, 1941, in Oneida, NY to William and Elizabeth Kiley, Andy attended Oneida schools before graduating from The Hill School in Pottstown, PA. He went on to Brown University, where he met his future wife, Judith Montgomery. Andy attended Syracuse University College of Law where he graduated with highest honors. He and Judy moved to Rochester, NY where he practiced law for over thirty years. His love of music and gifted voice brought him much joy throughout his life, beginning as a teenage folksinger at various venues during summers on Cape Cod. While at Brown, Andy sang with the Bruinaires, a select Glee Club group that performed throughout the Northeast. As a member of the Rochester Oratorio, he sang in China during the 2008 Summer Olympics. At the time of his death he was a member of the choir at St. Thomas' Episcopal Church in Rochester.Survivors are his wife, Judith Kiley, daughters Lucia Kiley of Narragansett, RI, Maggie Kiley (Matthew Puckett) of Los Angeles, CA, and grandchildren Elizabeth Grace Moya, Molly Moon Puckett and Jack Star Puckett. He is also survived by his brother James Kiley (Gloria) of Rochester, and his sister Ann Kiley (Glen Simpson) of Denver, CO.A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-andrew-kiley
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2020