Hoffmeister-Edward (Ed) George Stelzer Sr., 69 a welder and resident of Hoffmeister, NY passed away on November 5th, 2020, in Rome, NY after battling lung cancer.Funeral Arrangements are being completed by Malecki Funeral Home at 23 Front St Vernon, NY 13476. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.



