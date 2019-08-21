|
ONEIDA - Edward J. Hatter, 40, of North Main Street, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, in his residence, following a lengthy illness.Born in Syracuse on June 8, 1979, he was the son of Robert and Sandra Mason Hatter. A lifelong resident of Oneida and Durhamville, Eddie was educated in Oneida High School. He married Brandy Angell in Oneida on November 9, 2002.Eddie had been previously employed by Clean Sweep before his retirement due to illness. He was a member of the American Legion, Oneida Post 169 and enjoyed landscaping and growing plants. Eddie liked a good barbeque and loved hanging out with his daughter. He liked traveling, especially to Vermont and deer hunting. Eddie was of the catholic faith.Surviving besides his wife Brandy are: his mother and step-father, Sandra and Robert Eisenberg of Oneida; daughter, Calysta Eisenberg; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Judith and Dennis Hubbs of Kirkville, Crystal Hatter of Oneida and Genny Hatter of Syracuse; one brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Julie Hatter of Oneida; step siblings, Hal Eisenberg of New York City, Debbie Eisenberg of New York City and Pamela Anderson of Hudson; his caregiver and sister-in-law, Tiffany Jones; his best friends, Joseph Avery and John M. Avery, several nieces and nephews and his Godfather, Dean Sholtzhauer. He was predeceased by his father Robert and an infant brother, James Edward.Funeral services will be held 2PM Saturday, August 24, 2019 from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with Deacon James Chappell, officiating. Interment will be made in Grove Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 12-2PM, prior to the funeral service. Contributions may be made to Faxton-St Luke’s Oneida Dialysis Clinic, 131 Main Street, Suite 101, Oneida, NY 13421. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-j-hatter
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019