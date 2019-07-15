|
Edwin Fernandez, 70, of 405 Seneca Street Oneida died unexpectedly Friday July 12, 2019 at his residence. Funeral Services will be held 2 PM Thursday July 18, 2019 from the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Gina Gausman officiating. Interment will be made in Sunnyside Cemetery. Friends are invited and may call from 1 to 2 PM prior to the service at the funeral home 342 Main Street Oneida. Online condolences may be left at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 16, 2019