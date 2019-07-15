Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ironside Funeral Home
342 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-2978
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Fernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Fernandez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin Fernandez Obituary
Edwin Fernandez, 70, of 405 Seneca Street Oneida died unexpectedly Friday July 12, 2019 at his residence. Funeral Services will be held 2 PM Thursday July 18, 2019 from the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Gina Gausman officiating. Interment will be made in Sunnyside Cemetery. Friends are invited and may call from 1 to 2 PM prior to the service at the funeral home 342 Main Street Oneida. Online condolences may be left at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now