Elaine B. Snetsinger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Munnsville…..Elaine B. Snetsinger, at the age of 91 of 5880 Cook Road, Munnsville, N.Y. 13409 died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at her residence following a short illness.She was born in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada on August 28, 1928, the daughter of Fredrick and Grace Kirkey Snetsinger. She was the widow of the late Arthur Snetsinger who died in 2008. Elaine was a resident of Munnsville, N.Y. for the past 60 years.She is survived by one daughter, Sandra Hadlock of Munnsville, N.Y., two sons, James Snetsinger of Sherrill, N.Y., Lewis Snetsinger of Swanket Mills, Munnsville, N.Y. and several grandchildren.A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery, Oneida, N.Y. There will be no calling hours. The Fiore Funeral Home, 303 Main Street, Oneida, N.Y. is in charge of the arrangements. Fiore Funeral Home 303 Main Street Oneida, N.Y. 13421 315-363-6100 http://www.lastingmemories.com/elaine-b-snetsinger

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fiore Funeral Home
303 Main St
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved