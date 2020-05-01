Munnsville…..Elaine B. Snetsinger, at the age of 91 of 5880 Cook Road, Munnsville, N.Y. 13409 died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at her residence following a short illness.She was born in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada on August 28, 1928, the daughter of Fredrick and Grace Kirkey Snetsinger. She was the widow of the late Arthur Snetsinger who died in 2008. Elaine was a resident of Munnsville, N.Y. for the past 60 years.She is survived by one daughter, Sandra Hadlock of Munnsville, N.Y., two sons, James Snetsinger of Sherrill, N.Y., Lewis Snetsinger of Swanket Mills, Munnsville, N.Y. and several grandchildren.A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery, Oneida, N.Y. There will be no calling hours. The Fiore Funeral Home, 303 Main Street, Oneida, N.Y. is in charge of the arrangements. Fiore Funeral Home 303 Main Street Oneida, N.Y. 13421 315-363-6100 http://www.lastingmemories.com/elaine-b-snetsinger
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 1 to May 3, 2020.