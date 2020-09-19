UTICA- Elaine Carol Gilbert, 89, died, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in the Masonic Care Community, Utica, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Buffalo, N.Y., on Dec. 25, 1930; she was the daughter of Marvin and Elvira Morgan. Carol was married to her grade school sweetheart, Donald Bruce Gilbert, for 46 years, prior to his death in 2019. Carol graduated from Riverside High School and went on to graduate from the Millard Fillmore Hospital, earning her nursing degree (RN) and then her Bachelor of Science in nursing at the University of Buffalo. Carol worked as a public health nurse in Buffalo before moving to Michigan City (IN) in 1974. She earned her certified nurse practitioner license in Indiana and worked for Family Planning of Indiana. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Michigan City and the Michigan City Service League. Surviving are a son, David (Martha) Haughey of Oneida; a daughter, Carol Beth (Paul) O’Dowd of Houston Texas; a grandchild, David M. (Karen Thorpe) Haughey of Lebanon, N.H.; her great-granddaughter, Iona Rose Haughey who brought her great joy; five step-children, Donald (Tammy) Gilbert of Kingsbury, Ind., Richard (Sue) Gilbert of Michigan City, Ind., Robert (Donna) Gilbert of Goodyear, Ark., Tim (Shannon) Gilbert of Elgin, Ind., and Anne (Alan) Thompson of Elgin, S.C.; and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. Carol was a devoted and caring wife, mother and nurse. The family would like to extend special thanks to the caregivers, Dr. McCormick, Nancy Robinson, Nancy Furlong, Gail Marhaver, Josie Land, Jay Snow and all of the staff at the Masonic Care Community, and a special thanks to her friend Alice Tim of Michigan City, Ind. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. Interment will be made in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Friends may call to the funeral home 12 to 2 p.m., prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Carol to Mara Roberts, Director of Marketing and Development, The Masonic Care Center of Utica, 2500 Bleecker Street, 13501; or to the First United Methodist Church of Michigan City, Ind. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/elaine-carol-gilbert