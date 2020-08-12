1/
Eleanor French
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor M. Irish French, 99, of Oneida, formerly of Cortland, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Siegenthaler Hospice Center.Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., where the Pastor Daniel King will officiate. Interment will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cortland. Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. The funeral home staff respectfully asks that you wear a face covering into our facility and try to maintain proper social distancing protocols. Memorial contributions may be made in Eleanor’s memory to the New Life Assembly of God Church. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ironside Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ironside Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Burial
St. Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ironside Funeral Home Inc
342 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-2978
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved