Eleanor French

Eleanor M. Irish French, 99, of Oneida, formerly of Cortland, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Siegenthaler Hospice Center.Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., where the Pastor Daniel King will officiate. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cortland. Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. The funeral home staff respectfully asks that you wear a face covering into our facility and try to maintain proper social distancing protocols. Memorial contributions may be made in Eleanor's memory to the New Life Assembly of God Church.