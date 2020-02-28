|
Ilion - Eleanor M. Frances, 81, a resident of The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of Mohawk Valley, formerly of Frankfort, passed away peacefully at Little Falls Hospital, on Tuesday, February, 25, 2020.In keeping with Eleanor’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Paul Funeral Home of Brookfield. To share a memory or to offer condolences, please visit: www.paulfuneralhome.net.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020