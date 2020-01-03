Home

LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc.
109 Main Street
Camden, NY 13316
(315) 245-2220
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc.
109 Main Street
Camden, NY 13316
View Map
Eleanor M. Simmons

Eleanor M. Simmons Obituary
Eleanor M. Simmons 96, of Camden, NY passed away January 1, 2020 at her home following a brief illness. Eleanor was born April 22, 1923 in Vienna, NY a daughter of Dominick & Emogene Peck Sanson and was a 1941 graduate of Camden High School. On November 3, 1945 she married Harry Simmons at the South Bay Chapel. Mr. Simmons passed away October 26, 1987. Eleanor worked at the former Camden Wire Co., during World War II as a rivoter and waxer. She retired from the Rochester Shoe Tree in 1980 and was a lifetime member of Lt. Giles V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary and a longtime member of the Camden Villagers, Annsville Friendship Corner, Maple Flats Cemetery Ladies Auxiliary and the Mohican Model A Ford Club of CNY. She enjoyed knitting, reading, dancing the Polka, traveling and working in her yard. It was her family that she enjoyed the most.Surviving are her daughter Linda Conley, two granddaughters, Tammy Conley & Darryl Mawson, Kelli Conley & Rodney Facteau , 6 great grandchildren, Andrew Conley, Kara Cook, Allison Smith, Amanda Spink, Emily Smith, Rodney Facteau and 12 great-great grandchildren, her very special neighbors whom she thought of as family, Austin and Ashlyn Torrick, a brother in law, Bernard & Nancy Simmons, sisters in law, Doris Cole, Marie Bates and Rita Simmons, her beloved cat, Miss Lilly and several nieces & nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son in law, Brian Conley, 2019, a brother, John Sanson, 2016, and her friend and companion, Greg Sgroi , 2011.Funeral services will be held 11:00am Saturday from LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., Camden, NY. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Friday from 5-8 pm at the funeral home, 109 Main Street. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Maple Flats Cemetery Assoc., http://www.lastingmemories.com/eleanor-m-simmons
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020
